Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.19. The company had a trading volume of 201,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,380. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.53.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

