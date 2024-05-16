Verge (XVG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.71 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Verge has a market cap of $97.59 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,224.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.09 or 0.00682389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00126077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00041659 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00067730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00203747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00095740 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

