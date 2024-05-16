VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Announces Earnings Results

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Zacks reports. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

NASDAQ VRME traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. VerifyMe has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on VerifyMe from $1.70 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

