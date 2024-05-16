Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 9,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,463,000 after acquiring an additional 80,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $361,499.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,744.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,390 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.44. 66,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,576. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.28 and its 200-day moving average is $236.81. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.67 and a 52-week high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

