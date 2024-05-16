Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.18 and last traded at $100.96. Approximately 3,427,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 8,013,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

Vertiv Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 94.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,409,664 shares of company stock valued at $310,846,212 in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

