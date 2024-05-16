Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Position Increased by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 221.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,718 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.09% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,576,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,382. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

