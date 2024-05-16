Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,859. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $54.89 and a 12-month high of $76.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

