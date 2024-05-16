Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,942 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Neogen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NEOG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 317,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,333.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,528.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,800.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,528.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,205 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

