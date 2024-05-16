Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 7,151 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,969,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,326,000 after acquiring an additional 559,623 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,226,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,707,000 after acquiring an additional 218,983 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haleon by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,931,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,640,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.36. 4,512,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.28. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

HLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haleon

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.