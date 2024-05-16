Vise Technologies Inc. Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of KLA by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $761.73. The company had a trading volume of 113,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $404.80 and a 52 week high of $763.93. The company has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $692.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.