Vise Technologies Inc. Has $187,000 Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 61,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Barclays by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 47,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of Barclays stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,593,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,235,721. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Barclays Profile

Free Report

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

