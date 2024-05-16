Vise Technologies Inc. Has $257,000 Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,044 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 129,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 74,982 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $2,447,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 72,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 2.1 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.04. 151,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.