Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $271,000 in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 236,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 86,873 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1,022.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 537,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 324,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TEGNA by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,260,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after buying an additional 72,469 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

In other news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $643,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,667,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGNA shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

