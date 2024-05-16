Vise Technologies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 35.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 3.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $31.00. 88,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,586. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

ENR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

