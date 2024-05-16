Vise Technologies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 386,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,628,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,169,000 after purchasing an additional 496,308 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 238,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after buying an additional 121,954 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.56. The stock had a trading volume of 749,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.46 and a 200 day moving average of $137.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

