Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 19.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 708,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,332,000 after acquiring an additional 90,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on QSR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,933 shares of company stock worth $47,972,876. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.8 %

QSR stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.88. 964,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

