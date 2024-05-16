Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 195 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 88,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,376,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,882,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,269,000 after purchasing an additional 126,080 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 66,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.92. 1,163,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,702. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $264.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.43. The company has a market capitalization of $195.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $4,866,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,578,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $4,866,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,578,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,535 shares of company stock valued at $41,137,156 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

