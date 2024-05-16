Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $924,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,007.91. 95,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,083.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,025.64. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,530.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,933 shares in the company, valued at $223,581,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $27,524,597 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

