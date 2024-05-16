Vise Technologies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.94. 9,729,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,728,206. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

