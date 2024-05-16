Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 607 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 587,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,036,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Sysco by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 113,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.44. 966,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

