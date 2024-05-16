Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm raised Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. 30,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,488. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,393,000 after buying an additional 54,915 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 298,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after buying an additional 123,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

