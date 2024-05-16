VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. VolitionRx has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.80.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of VolitionRx at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

