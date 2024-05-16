Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

VOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $118.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.23.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 69,436 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

