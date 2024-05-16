Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

IAE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

