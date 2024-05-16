Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

VYGR opened at $8.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $466.12 million, a PE ratio of -171.37 and a beta of 0.98. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $14.34.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. The company had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,041,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 37,144 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 95.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 22.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 459,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 42,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

