W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of W.W. Grainger worth $25,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 34.3% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 28.4% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $938.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $5.10 on Thursday, hitting $953.05. The company had a trading volume of 62,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,303. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $973.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $896.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $641.95 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

