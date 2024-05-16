Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 174 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Shell by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.94. 3,544,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.39. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $229.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

