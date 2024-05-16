Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 832 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 127.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

United Rentals Stock Down 3.6 %

URI traded down $25.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $686.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,830. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.00 and a 1 year high of $732.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $683.99 and its 200-day moving average is $603.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

