Wade G W & Inc. Buys 475 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

First Trust Water ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,452. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.