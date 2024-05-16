Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.80 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,161. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $54.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

