Wade G W & Inc. Has $457,000 Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zscaler by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 272.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 19,012.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 222,825 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $181.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,247. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.88 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.68.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

