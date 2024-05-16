Wade G W & Inc. Has $809,000 Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,165,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 368.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 38,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,655,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,792,000 after purchasing an additional 218,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.29. 206,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,563. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $45.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

