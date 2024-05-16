Wade G W & Inc. Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,840 shares of company stock valued at $28,961,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.21. 510,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,332. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.13 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

