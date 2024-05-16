Wade G W & Inc. Invests $471,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,572 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,322,000 after buying an additional 30,282 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after buying an additional 421,865 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 360,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.38. The stock had a trading volume of 137,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.10. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $111.61.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

