Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $334.26. 446,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,674. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.25.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.94.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

