Wade G W & Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,174 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 85.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $4.63 on Thursday, reaching $152.95. The company had a trading volume of 839,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.46. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.41.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

