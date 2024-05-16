Wade G W & Inc. Raises Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.0 %
Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.25. 1,857,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,738,346. The company has a market cap of $597.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Novo Nordisk A/S
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.