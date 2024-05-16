Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $657.95.

Intuit Trading Down 0.0 %

INTU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $655.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

