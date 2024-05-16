Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.75. The company had a trading volume of 79,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,701. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

