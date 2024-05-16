Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,292,000 after buying an additional 1,322,547 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,846,000 after buying an additional 182,515 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,447,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,826,000 after buying an additional 350,344 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,745,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,583,000 after purchasing an additional 619,609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.98. 1,072,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,893. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

