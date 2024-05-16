Wade G W & Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.56. 1,194,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,126. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

