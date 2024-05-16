Wade G W & Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE VLO traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $157.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,167. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.37 and its 200-day moving average is $143.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

