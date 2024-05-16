Wade G W & Inc. Takes Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Linde by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC cut their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LIN traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $428.49. 769,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $205.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.48. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $350.60 and a 52 week high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

