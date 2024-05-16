Wade G W & Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,384. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.99 and a 200-day moving average of $254.12.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

