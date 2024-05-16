WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

WaFd has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

WaFd Stock Performance

WAFD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.79. 353,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.84. WaFd has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. WaFd had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $171.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WaFd will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

