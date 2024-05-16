WaFd, Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:WAFDP)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
WaFd Stock Performance
WAFDP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,207. WaFd has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20.
