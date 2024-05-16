WaFd, Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:WAFDP)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

WaFd Stock Performance

WAFDP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,207. WaFd has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

