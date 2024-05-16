Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.620-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $167.3 billion-$168.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.5 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.370- EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.97.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $512.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.