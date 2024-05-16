WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $239.00 and last traded at $240.43. 4,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 124,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.65.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.03.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. WD-40’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.26%.

In other news, Director David Pendarvis purchased 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Pendarvis bought 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,256.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 973 shares of company stock worth $226,910 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

