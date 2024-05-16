WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.13.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial raised their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC lowered WELL Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.50 price target on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WELL

WELL Health Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

About WELL Health Technologies

Shares of WELL opened at C$3.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$3.41 and a 12 month high of C$5.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.83. The firm has a market cap of C$940.76 million, a P/E ratio of -185.00, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

(Get Free Report

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.