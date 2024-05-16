Wells Fargo & Company Raises monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $275.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MNDY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.39. 956,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,130. monday.com has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $239.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.61 and a 200 day moving average of $194.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,240.97 and a beta of 1.24.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that monday.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth $728,521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,781,000 after buying an additional 31,304 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 35.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300,011 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in monday.com by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 860,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,573,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 782,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,665,000 after purchasing an additional 84,182 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

